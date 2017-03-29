What Westinghouse’s bankruptcy filing means for Charlotte

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments Pause

2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey

3:33 Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

0:43 Time is running out for North Carolina to keep NCAA tournaments

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

1:35 President Obama's Commutations

2:56 A story and song with Jordan Gross

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte