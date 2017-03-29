What Westinghouse’s bankruptcy filing means for Charlotte

In a widely expected move, Westinghouse Electric Co., the U.S. unit of Japan’s Toshiba, on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy protection in New York, in a bid to restructure after huge losses from certain nuclear plants.
Westinginghouse is based in Cranberry Township, Pa., but Charlotte is also home to some of the company’s nuclear-related businesses.
In 2015, Toshiba formed a new company called Toshiba America Energy Systems Corp., headquartered in Charlotte and led by CEO Ali Azad, that combined parts of three existing units, including a Westinghouse Electric Co. nuclear power business.
Sarah Cassella, a Westinghouse spokeswoman, said Charlotte operations fall under the scope of the bankruptcy filing.
“We are not going out of business,” Cassela said. “Chapter 11 protection gives Westinghouse the exclusive right to develop a plan of reorganization – which is the path we will take to resolve our financial challenges.
WEC Carolina Energy Services, which has a Rock Hill, S.C., address, was among the entities filing for bankruptcy protection, according to court filings. Westinghouse’s 30 largest creditors also include two Charlotte companies, according to the filings.
Defense and power company Curtiss-Wright is owed $7.8 million for “trade debts,” while steel fabricator Steelfab is owed $3.2 million also for trade debts, according to court documents.
