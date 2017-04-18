Raleigh, Greensboro win bids to host NCAA tournaments

North Carolina will again host NCAA tournament games following last month’s replacement of House Bill 2 – including in Raleigh and Greensboro.
Following a compromise earlier this month that replaced HB2 with a new law, the NCAA said its Board of Governors voted “reluctantly” to consider championship bids from North Carolina locations.
Charlotte, which had submitted bids to host men’s basketball tournaments for three years, was not selected. But the NCAA also said earlier this month that championships already awarded for the 2017-2018 season will remain in the state. That means Charlotte will host the first and second rounds of the men’s basketball tournament at the Spectrum Center March 16-18, 2018.
Of the 133 bids North Carolina submitted, the NCAA awarded the state 26 events that include 36 different championships.
For first and second round men’s basketball tournament play, the NCAA selected Columbia to host in 2019, Greensboro in 2020, Raleigh in 2021 and Greenville in 2022.
“Working with our valued host institutions and conferences, as well as sports commissions and cities, to create a great atmosphere for student-athletes, coaches and fans with the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments is our goal every year,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, in a statement.
The 2020 men’s basketball games will be the first time since 2012 that tournament games have been played at the Greensboro Coliseum, the NCAA said. The city will also host the women’s basketball regional in 2019. Greensboro will also host the women’s swimming and diving championships in 2021.
In Raleigh, the NCAA selected N.C. State to host the women’s golf regional in 2020 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
The NCAA awarded the 2020, 2022 women’s gymnastics regional, as well as the 2022 Men’s and Women’s rifle championships. All three events will be held at Reynold’s Coliseum.
WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary was selected to host the Division I women’s soccer tournament, the College Cup, in 2018 and 2020. The men’s College Cup play will be hosted by WakeMed Soccer Park in 2021 and 2019.
Cary will also host the Division II men’s baseball championships for 2019 through 2022 will be held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
Greensboro was tapped to host the Division III men’s and women’s soccer championships all four years, 2018-2021. It will also host the Division II swimming and diving championships in 2022, as well as the Division III contests in 2019 and 2020. It will also host the men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championships in 2022.
Winston-Salem won its bid to host the Division III men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championships in 2021.
UNC-Charlotte had submitted bids to host men’s first- and second-round basketball tournament games at the Spectrum Center for three years – 2020-2022.
The NCAA announced last September that it was pulling this season’s tournament games from North Carolina over the association’s opposition to HB2, which former Gov. Pat McCrory signed into law last spring. The controversial bill limited legal protections for the LGBT community, and also required transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate in government-run buildings.
North Carolina venues became eligible again after Republican legislators and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, facing a reported NCAA-imposed deadline, negotiated a compromise to replace HB2.
House Bill 142 repealed HB2, including regulations on bathroom access by transgender people, but restricts local governments’ authority to create their own non-discrimination ordinances through 2020.
The relocation in 2016 was especially painful for Cary, which lost the Division I women’s lacrosse championship, Division II baseball championship and Division III men’s and women’s tennis championships.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
