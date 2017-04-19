Auto company will spend $40 million to add 160 new jobs at Morganton facility

Continental Automotive is spending $40 million to expand its Morganton facility, a project that will add 160 new jobs over the next five years.
The auto company said in a statement this week that it will hire for a variety of positions, including machine operators and skilled maintenance workers. The salaries will vary by position, Continental said, and will have an annual payroll total of more than $5 million.
Continental says it currently employs over 400 people in Morganton.
Continental’s project is made possible in part by a state Job Development Investment Grant. Under the terms of the JDIG, the company is eligible to receive more than $1.6 million in total reimbursements over 12 years. Continental must prove that that the jobs have been created, and that certain performance requirements have been met in order to receive the total award.
At its Morganton facility, Continental, based in Michigan, produces advanced brake systems for all classes of vehicles, including compact cars and light trucks, the company said.
“North Carolina has so much to offer a global automotive manufacturing company like Continental,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland. “And that’s why we continue to see these companies grow with us.”
Continental’s Morganton facility is at 1103 Jamestown Road, right off Interstate 40.
