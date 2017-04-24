Wells Fargo board on hot seat as big investors cast votes against directors

Wells Fargo’s board is on the hot seat ahead of Tuesday’s annual shareholder meeting as some large investors say they will vote against the re-election of directors who oversaw the bank during its sales scandal.
Two big California retirement systems and the New York City Comptroller’s Office are among those who say they are casting pension fund shares against a swath of the bank’s 15 directors. Combined, the three pension funds own more than 23 million Wells Fargo shares, but that’s still less than 1 percent of the bank’s 5 billion outstanding.
“This scandal was the result of a serious oversight failure by Wells Fargo’s board, and the directors responsible need to be held accountable,” New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said in a statement. “It’s time for change at the top.”
The gathering Tuesday morning in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, could be tense, as Wells Fargo remains tasked with repairing its image after revelations that employees, pushing to meet aggressive sales goals, potentially opened millions of accounts in customers’ names without their permission. Those findings sparked $185 million in fines from authorities, cost the former CEO his job and led to lost business across the company, among other fallout.
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System are voting against nine directors each, including chairman Stephen Sanger, while New York city cast votes against 10 board members, including Sanger.
A spokesman for the North Carolina Treasurer’s office, which holds Wells Fargo shares, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Wells Fargo’s board does have the support of its biggest shareholder: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which holds around 10 percent of shares.
Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis – the two major advisory firms that tell large investors how to vote at shareholder meetings – have both urged “no” votes for some directors. ISS is recommending shareholders vote against as many as 12 directors, while Glass Lewis came out against six.
Directors need a majority of votes cast to be re-elected, but any vote percentage that isn’t in the high 90 percent-range would be a major rebuke. The average backing for nearly 5,000 S&P 500 director elections in 2016 was 97.4 percent, according to ISS Analytics, the data unit of ISS. Only two failed to get a majority.
The Wells Fargo board conducted its own investigation of the scandal and in a report this month placed the blame squarely on two former executives: former community banking head Carrie Tolstedt and former CEO John Stumpf. The board has taken back about $180 million in compensation from senior leaders and terminated five community banking executives, including Tolstedt.
After the report came out, Sanger said the board “took the appropriate action with the information it had when it had it.” He acknowledged the board could have pushed more quickly for action, including the centralization of risk and human resources functions that could have helped identify the problem earlier.
Wells Fargo executives have repeatedly apologized for the scandal and have laid out numerous steps they have taken to win back customer trust, including eliminating sales goals in the community bank, making payments to customers who were harmed and reached a $142 million class-action settlement with customers affected by the scandal as far back as May 2002.
Wells is based in San Francisco but has its biggest employee hub in Charlotte.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
