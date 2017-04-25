The late Rick Siskey’s SouthPark mansion is up for sale

The SouthPark mansion of the late Rick Siskey, who has been accused of running a Ponzi scheme that cost investors millions, has been listed for sale, according to the web site of real estate firm Dickens Mitchener.
The asking price is $5.5 million, nearly $3 million more than the $2.8 million Siskey and his wife, Diane, paid in 1999. The 6,000 square-foot home on Sharon Road has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half baths.
The web site includes photos of ornate rooms, a stocked wine cellar, a pool, multiple garages and a “man cave” with a home theater and pool table.
Rick Siskey, 58, took his own life in December, days after court filings gave the first public indication that he was under investigation for fraud. An FBI affidavit unsealed in January alleged he was operating a Ponzi scheme for years.
Nearly 100 investors lost more than $21 million in just one of Siskey’s companies, TSI Holdings, according to a bankruptcy court filing this month. TSI and other Siskey companies have been pushed into bankruptcy, and an attorney representing some of the investors has said total losses could exceed $51 million.
After moving to Charlotte with his wife, Diane, in 1985, Siskey quickly became a prominent financial planner and insurance salesman in Charlotte. The Siskey YMCA in Matthews is named for the family.
Diane Siskey has pledged to set aside $37.5 million of the $47 million in life insurance proceeds from her husband’s death for investors. But attorneys for investors have said that might not be enough. Diane Siskey’s attorney had also indicated that she planned to sell the family’s home.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
Comments