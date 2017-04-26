NASCAR will celebrate All-Star weekend with Charlotte party, Maren Morris

For the first time, NASCAR is hosting in Charlotte its annual party celebrating the completion of the first half of the season. Also for the first time, the party will be open to fans.
And as part of the event, Maren Morris, of country music’s biggest stars, will headline a performance at the Fillmore.
The NASCAR Silver Bullet Bash on May 18 will kick off the All-Star weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which runs May 19-20. The party typically takes place during NASCAR’s Champions Week in Las Vegas, and in the past it’s been a private, invite-only event.
NASCAR says opening the party up to the public is a way to actively engage with fans and drum up excitement for the All-Star Race. To that end, two young drivers, Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., will be at the party, and are working to promote it via social media ahead of time.
“You put country music, beer and NASCAR together, and that’s really America,” Stenhouse said in an interview Wednesday.
NASCAR, which has struggled with falling ticket sales in recent years, has also had a handful of megastar drivers retire – including, most recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Leaders within the industry have stressed the importance of getting younger drivers out in front of fans to drive engagement and support.
“Our sport has had so many dominant drivers,” Stenhouse said. “With a handful of those retiring here lately, it’s important for us to go out and connect with those fans, to make sure those fans have another driver to latch onto and support our sport. And for us to carry the sport on.”
Stenhouse, who is dating fellow driver Danica Patrick, added that he doesn’t know yet which other drivers and celebrities will make an appearance at the Silver Bullet Bash.
Morris, a Grammy-award winner known for songs like “My Church” and “80s Mercedes,” also recently won New Female Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Awards.
Starting today, fans can buy passes to the bash at participating Charlotte-area bars and restaurants that serve Coors Light, NASCAR’s official beer that is a sponsor of the party.
Here’s where fans can buy tickets to the party:
▪ Sports Page Food & Spirits: 8400 Bellhaven Blvd.
▪ Ed’s Tavern (Bourbon N Burgers): 2200 Park Rd.
▪ Leo’s 49 Sports Bar: 7801 University Center Blvd.
▪ The Press Box: 9609 N Tryon St.
▪ Fitzgerald’s Irish Pub: 201 E 5th St.
