Ralph Lauren job cuts hit North Carolina

Amid the continued challenges facing the retail industry, Ralph Lauren Corp. is cutting more than 100 jobs at three facilities in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region.
The 107 layoffs will take place in offices in Kernersville, Greensboro and High Point, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice posted on the N.C. Commerce Department’s website Monday.
Ralph Lauren is the latest retailer to slash jobs in North Carolina amid increasing pressure from e-commerce companies such as Amazon. National chains like Hhgregg have gone out of business and closed stores in Charlotte and beyond, and Mooresville-based Lowe’s Cos. has cut hundreds of jobs in its headquarters, for instance.
In a statement, Ralph Lauren said the local layoffs are part of an effort to “return the company to sustainable, profitable growth,” adding: “North Carolina remains a critically important hub for our business.”
Ralph Lauren employees whose positions were cut will stay on through July 15. A variety of jobs are affected, including analysts, fulfillment center specialists, supervisory IT roles and technicians, according to the notice.
Amid several quarters of declining sales and a slump in earnings over recent quarters, Ralph Lauren announced last summer it is closing its prominent Fifth Avenue store in New York, according to multiple news reports. Last year, the company also said it was going to lay off 8 percent of its staff and close 50 stores nationwide as part of a cost-saving effort.
Here are the Ralph Lauren facilities where the layoffs are taking place:
▪ Kernersville: 2755 NC Highway 66 (distribution center)
▪ Greensboro: 4100 Beechwood Dr. (e-commerce service center)
▪ High Point: 4190 Eagle Hill Dr. (distribution center) and 201 N. Pendleton St. (call center and warehouse)
