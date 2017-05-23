Justin Timberlake performs at Time Warner Cable Arena in uptown Charlotte in 2014.
May 23, 2017

What was Justin Timberlake doing in Charlotte last weekend?

By Rick Rothacker and Katherine Peralta

Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias had a big birthday this past weekend, and he reportedly celebrated it with a performance by a big guest: Justin Timberlake.

Multiple sources have told the Observer that the singer performed at a 50th birthday party that had a guest list studded with big names in Charlotte business as well as players from the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police issued a noise permit for Friday and Saturday at the address for Elias’ south Charlotte home, records show.

Neither Elias nor Red Ventures representatives returned calls seeking comment. A representative for Timberlake did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

In a tweet Monday, Elias thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and said he had a great time with friends and family.

Red Ventures is the marketing and technology firm that broke ground in 2015 on a project to double the size of its Indian Land, S.C., campus.

Elias made news in 2016 when he said the company would “seriously reconsider” adding planned jobs in North Carolina after the state passed House Bill 2, the law limiting protections for LGBT people that has since been repealed. He’s also known for creating a scholarship program to help high-performing undocumented immigrant students nationwide get money for college.

Timberlake is an acclaimed singer-songwriter who has also acted in movies such as “The Social Network.” He is married to actress Jessica Biel.

