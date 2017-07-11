Want Major League Soccer in Charlotte? Fans can rally next week in support

Audience members listen to a speaker at the Government Center as the Mecklenburg County Commissioners hear a proposal for a new stadium to host a Major League Soccer team to replace American Legion Memorial Stadium and the Grady Cole Center, on January 24. MLS officials are visiting Charlotte on July 18, and the group that submitted the bid will host a rally starting at 4:30 p.m. at First Ward Park. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com