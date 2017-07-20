Google’s new $35/month TV service now available in Charlotte

If you’re a cord-cutter, you can now watch ESPN, NBC and other popular channels through a new live TV service for $35 a month.
Google has launched its YouTube TV in the Charlotte metro area, the tech giant said in a statement Thursday. The service, which allows access to six accounts per household, is especially targeted toward millennials and other budget-conscious customers.
Along with streaming nearly 50 networks including FOX, CBS, ABC, AMC, FX and BBC World News, YouTube TV also has a cloud DVR with no storage limits. Customers can watch YouTube TV on any screen, including mobile, tablet, desktop computer or TV.
Google says there are no contract commitments for YouTube TV, meaning customers can cancel at any time.
Charlotte is among 10 new markets getting YouTube TV, which Google launched in five large markets in April. It’ll compete with other live TV services already available, including PlayStation Vue, Dish’s Sling TV and AT&T’s DirecTV now, among others.
“YouTube TV was built for the YouTube generation that loves live TV but wants it delivered in a way that suits their mobile and flexible lifestyles,” Google said.
The other markets where YouTube TV is now available include Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Google said.
Google has been gradually expanding its services in the Charlotte area. The company launched its fiber service last summer in parts of Charlotte, for instance, and it also opened a “Google Fiber” space in the refurbished former home of Dixie’s Tavern uptown.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments