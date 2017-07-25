Duke Energy starts push to raise rates in Charlotte area

In this February 2014 file photo, Jenny Edwards, program manager for Rockingham County with the Dan River Basin Association, scoops coal ash from the banks of the river as state and federal environmental officials continued their investigations of a spill in Eden, N.C. Duke Energy estimated that up to 82,000 tons of ash had been released from a break in a 48-inch storm water pipe at the Dan River Power Plant. Gerry Broome AP