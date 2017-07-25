In this February 2014 file photo, Jenny Edwards, program manager for Rockingham County with the Dan River Basin Association, scoops coal ash from the banks of the river as state and federal environmental officials continued their investigations of a spill in Eden, N.C. Duke Energy estimated that up to 82,000 tons of ash had been released from a break in a 48-inch storm water pipe at the Dan River Power Plant.
In this February 2014 file photo, Jenny Edwards, program manager for Rockingham County with the Dan River Basin Association, scoops coal ash from the banks of the river as state and federal environmental officials continued their investigations of a spill in Eden, N.C. Duke Energy estimated that up to 82,000 tons of ash had been released from a break in a 48-inch storm water pipe at the Dan River Power Plant. Gerry Broome AP
In this February 2014 file photo, Jenny Edwards, program manager for Rockingham County with the Dan River Basin Association, scoops coal ash from the banks of the river as state and federal environmental officials continued their investigations of a spill in Eden, N.C. Duke Energy estimated that up to 82,000 tons of ash had been released from a break in a 48-inch storm water pipe at the Dan River Power Plant. Gerry Broome AP

Business

Duke Energy starts push to raise rates in Charlotte area

By Deon Roberts

deroberts@charlotteobserver.com

July 25, 2017 3:05 PM

Duke Energy disclosed Tuesday plans to file a rate hike request sometime next month, a move that will begin its efforts to pass billions of dollars in coal ash cleanup costs to customers in the Charlotte area.

The Charlotte-based electric utility, in a disclosure to the North Carolina Utilities Commission, said it expects to file the request on or about Aug. 25. Tuesday’s notification does not disclose how much rates might increase. So what it means to customer bills remains unclear.

Duke Energy Carolinas serves Charlotte and the western half of North and South Carolina.

The hike is also expected to cover investments Duke has made to update its energy systems.

Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights 1:49

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights
Rick Siskey Estate Auction 1:53

Rick Siskey Estate Auction
What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom? 1:07

What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom?

View More Video