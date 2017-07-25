Duke Energy starts push to raise rates in Charlotte area

Duke Energy disclosed Tuesday plans to file a rate hike request sometime next month, a move that will begin its efforts to pass billions of dollars in coal ash cleanup costs to customers in the Charlotte area.
The Charlotte-based electric utility, in a disclosure to the North Carolina Utilities Commission, said it expects to file the request on or about Aug. 25. Tuesday’s notification does not disclose how much rates might increase. So what it means to customer bills remains unclear.
Duke Energy Carolinas serves Charlotte and the western half of North and South Carolina.
The hike is also expected to cover investments Duke has made to update its energy systems.
