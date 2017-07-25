Travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Tuesday morning, Feb. 17, 2015.
Business

Need a nap at Charlotte’s airport? Soon, you can rent suites for that

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

July 25, 2017 3:19 PM

Charlotte travelers will soon have an option for stretching out and catching some sleep while waiting for a flight: Minute Suites is opening private suites you can rent by the hour at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The company said Tuesday that it expects construction to start Sept. 15 in the Charlotte Douglas atrium. The six suites, along with a shower, should open in December.

Here’s how it works: Travelers reserve the suites online, for a minimum of one hour, in 15-minute increments after that. The suite comes with a daybed and the ability to purchase a shower. There are Minute Suites locations in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Dallas/Fort Worth.

Nearly 80 percent of travelers at Charlotte’s airport – roughly 100,000 people a day – are connecting from one plane to another, passing through Charlotte rather than starting or stopping their trip there.

The Minute Suites service starts at $42 to book a room for one hour, with each subsequent 15-minute interval costing $10.50 for the next hour. After that, additional 15-minute increments cost $8, and a shower with the rental costs $20.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

