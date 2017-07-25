Five new companies move into Huntersville business park

Five businesses will move into a Lake Norman business park and several more will renew their leases amid continued growth in the region north of Charlotte.
The companies moving into The Park-Huntersville are:
▪ Stanley Black & Decker, an industrial and household manufacturer headquartered in Connecticut, will consolidate operations from two Charlotte locations and lease 42,800 square feet.
▪ GF Machining Solutions, a Switzerland-based company which provides machines, automation and services to parts and tool manufacturers, will lease 21,400 square feet.
▪ Amerock Hardware, a decorative hardware company based in Mooresville, will lease 17,100 square feet.
▪ Crescent Bank and Trust, based in New Orleans, will lease 2,100 square feet.
▪ The Abel Law Group, an Austin, Texas firm establishing a Charlotte office, will lease 1,300 square feet.
Seven other companies renewed leases at the business park: FANUC Robotics America Corp., Biocytics Inc., Pratt & Miller Engineering, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, KeyImpact Sales & Systems and McLaren Applied Technologies.
“The Park has been a huge asset to the Lake Norman region, producing jobs, investment and national and international companies who are active and engaged in our community,” Bill Russell, president and CEO of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “The Park has generated retail and commercial development around it and boosted the business and economic vitality of the region.”
Huntersville’s population grew by 17 percent between 2010 and 2016, and a new 30-acre development with hundreds of new apartments and a large retail center was announced in June.
“The park is an economic engine for our three towns – Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville – and actually for North Charlotte as well,” Ryan McDaniels, Lake Norman Economic Development Executive Director, said in a statement.
Taylor Blatchford: 704-358-5354, @blatchfordtr
Comments