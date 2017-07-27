2 new spaces to open at uptown’s Discovery Place Science

Two new hands-on innovation spaces will open in Discovery Place Science in uptown Charlotte after August renovations, the museum announced Thursday.
The spaces are designed to let visitors collaborate, share ideas and explore new processes, and a grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 26. Both will be on a renovated third level, formerly used for meeting space.
Think It Up updates an exhibit formerly on the second level, and will let guests experiment, collaborate and learn through creating their own projects.
Thinker Space opened in a limited, testing version earlier this year. Its lab will offer tools, from 3D printers to hand saws, and materials including wood, wires, metal and microchips to design and create something from scratch.
“We are excited to provide a place in the Museum where visitors of all ages can innovate and invent,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, Discovery Place president and CEO.
The City of Charlotte owns the museum and is funding the renovation. Lowe’s is the founding sponsor of the two exhibits, and the company has funded several STEM grants at schools around the country, Director of Community Relations James Frison said in a statement.
“In North Carolina, we’ve supported a robotics team in Iredell County and converted an everyday classroom space into a STEAM lab on the coast,” Frison said. “We can’t wait to see how this space will encourage new collaboration and creativity in Charlotte.”
Taylor Blatchford: 704-358-5354, @blatchfordtr
