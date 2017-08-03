More Videos

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

Pause
Bike lanes in Charlotte 1:26

Bike lanes in Charlotte

An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds 15:26

An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Charlotte voters head to the polls 0:50

Charlotte voters head to the polls

Charlotte Catholic 49, Marvin Ridge 21 1:58

Charlotte Catholic 49, Marvin Ridge 21

NCAA Infractions Committee limited by rules saying academics are the institution's business 2:18

NCAA Infractions Committee limited by rules saying academics are the institution's business

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Will Panthers stay in Charlotte or go? Bike lanes? Term limits? Mayor candidates respond to questions. 1:40

Will Panthers stay in Charlotte or go? Bike lanes? Term limits? Mayor candidates respond to questions.

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up? 2:04

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

  • Bank of America Stadium renovations continue

    Fans will see improvements on the 100 and 300 Levels of the stadium

Fans will see improvements on the 100 and 300 Levels of the stadium David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer
Fans will see improvements on the 100 and 300 Levels of the stadium David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Business

Panthers show off what $47 million buys in stadium renovations

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

August 03, 2017 6:11 PM

A total renovation of the field, more lower-level craft beer options and newly redesigned clubs on the 300 and 400 levels are some of the major changes that fans can expect at Bank of America Stadium this season.

The Carolina Panthers’ current phase of renovations – part of a five-year, public-private financing agreement with the City of Charlotte – has cost $47 million, $17 million of which has come from the city, according to Scott Paul, the Panthers’ executive director of stadium operations.

“We wouldn’t be where we were if it weren’t for the help of the city,” Paul said.

Fans can see the latest updates at Bank of America Stadium for the first time Friday during Fan Fest. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $5.

The entire 100-level concourse was renovated like the 500-level was during the last off season. One of the biggest changes fans will notice is the revamped concession-stand configurations designed to sell more food and drinks and get people through lines faster.

As was the case on the 500-level, pourable drinks (like fountain sodas) were removed from the fixed concession stands on the 100-level and put at all-you-can-drink stands nearby. Free-standing beer stands, including a 100-level craft beer bar that doubled its number of taps due to high demand, is available separate from other concessions.

The Panthers also completely gutted and renovated the 300- and 400-level clubs. New tile, new carpet, LED lighting, bigger high-definition TVs, and new furniture with more seating were all also added.

Outside the stadium, one change fans driving down Morehead Street will notice is a new technology building near the Mint Street intersection. It will house the cellular equipment designed to make it easier for fans to use their mobile devices in the stadium, Paul said.

“We want to give our fans every reason to come to the stadium. We know the younger generation watches sports differently. Of course, we want everyone in the bowl cheering on the Panthers during the course of play,” Paul said.

The Panthers also added four suite terraces with 28 seats each to the 300 level. Available to Permanent Seat License holders (PSL), the suites marginally increase the capacity of Bank of America Stadium.

On the field, the Panthers spent $800,000 on a complete renovation, something that hasn’t been done in 22 years, Paul said. The work has included adding a new irrigation and drainage system, replacing the soil and re-sodding.

The latest round of stadium renovations is part of a deal the Panthers agreed to with the city of Charlotte in 2013. That year, the Charlotte City Council voted to give the Panthers $87.5 million, of which $75 million would be spent on renovations. In return, the team agreed to remain in Charlotte for at least six years, with penalties if it moves in the four years after that.

Last year’s upgrades included new security measures like body scanners at each entrance and explosives-trained canine units, as well as improved Wi-Fi and revamped concession areas on the 500 level.

Other upgrades over the years to Bank of America Stadium have included renovated club-level suites (some amenities added included retractable windows, more high-definition TVs and a middle aisle), new video and ribbon boards, an enhanced sound system, new exterior lighting and escalators.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

Pause
Bike lanes in Charlotte 1:26

Bike lanes in Charlotte

An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds 15:26

An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Charlotte voters head to the polls 0:50

Charlotte voters head to the polls

Charlotte Catholic 49, Marvin Ridge 21 1:58

Charlotte Catholic 49, Marvin Ridge 21

NCAA Infractions Committee limited by rules saying academics are the institution's business 2:18

NCAA Infractions Committee limited by rules saying academics are the institution's business

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Will Panthers stay in Charlotte or go? Bike lanes? Term limits? Mayor candidates respond to questions. 1:40

Will Panthers stay in Charlotte or go? Bike lanes? Term limits? Mayor candidates respond to questions.

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up? 2:04

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

Bike lanes in Charlotte

View More Video