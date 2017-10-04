Robert Lahser
Robert Lahser

Business

Bills are going up for some Google Fiber customers. Here’s how much.

By Cassie Cope

October 04, 2017 10:12 AM

Google Fiber Charlotte customers who have the Fiber 1000 + TV and internet plan will see their bills increase to $150, up from $130, starting in December.

“The cost of providing TV programming continues to rise,” the company said notifying customers of the $20 increase to those who have paid the $130 price for at least a year.

New Google Fiber customers who sign up for the Fiber 1000 + TV plan will pay even more than current customers – $160 a month for the option, according to the company’s online pricing.

Internet-only plan prices have not changed since Google Fiber launched in 2012, the company added. It costs $70 a month for the fastest internet-only option and $50 a month for the slower plan.

Google Fiber began installation in the Charlotte area in 2015. The installation of Google Fiber and AT&T’s similar network around Charlotte damaged gas lines, cracked water mains, buckled pavement and dug-up yards.

  • Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health

    Edwin Burley and Renia Tripp suffered damage to their well when a contractor for Google Fiber dug there a little over a year ago, installing a cable for its high-speed Internet service. The married couple asked the workers to be mindful of their well, but believe the contractor caused damage that allowed a high concentration of iron to build up in their drinking water. Edwin suffered severe health problems from this and they are still out of water.

Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope

