Bills are going up for some Google Fiber customers. Here’s how much.

Google Fiber Charlotte customers who have the Fiber 1000 + TV and internet plan will see their bills increase to $150, up from $130, starting in December.
“The cost of providing TV programming continues to rise,” the company said notifying customers of the $20 increase to those who have paid the $130 price for at least a year.
New Google Fiber customers who sign up for the Fiber 1000 + TV plan will pay even more than current customers – $160 a month for the option, according to the company’s online pricing.
Internet-only plan prices have not changed since Google Fiber launched in 2012, the company added. It costs $70 a month for the fastest internet-only option and $50 a month for the slower plan.
Google Fiber began installation in the Charlotte area in 2015. The installation of Google Fiber and AT&T’s similar network around Charlotte damaged gas lines, cracked water mains, buckled pavement and dug-up yards.
Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope
