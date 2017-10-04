Coming to south Charlotte: Hundreds more luxury apartments, with a park

A new apartment project is officially underway in the Steele Creek area, bringing hundreds of upscale new units to a fast-growing part of town.
Developer Dominion Realty Partners broke ground this week on the project, called Whitehall Village. It’s adjacent to the Whitehall Commons shopping center at Interstate 485 and South Tryon Street, which includes a Walmart Supercenter, a Publix grocery store and other shops and restaurants. Topgolf, which recently opened, is nearby.
“The southwest Charlotte submarket has blossomed in recent years, with an incredible mix of large-scale employment growth, attractive mixed-use and lifestyle amenities, and an overall high-quality of life for its residents,” said Beau McIntosh, of Dominion’s Charlotte office.
Real estate records show Dominion paid $5.25 million for the 18.7-acre site on Arrowood Road, in a deal that closed Sept. 29. Capstone Apartment Partners brokered sale, with HFF providing financial advisory services.
The $50 million Whitehall Village apartments will include 318 apartments, with amenities such as a community park and swimming pool. The company said the apartments will be “luxury class A” units. The first new apartments are expected to open to residents in fall 2018.
Dominion is partnering with New York-based real estate investment firm Edge Principal Advisors on the Whitehall Village project. First Tennessee Bank is providing the construction loan, and Rule Joy Trammell+Rubio is the architect. VCC is the general contractor and Land Design is the civil engineer.
Dominion recently opened its first Charlotte apartments uptown on West Trade Street, at a building called Centric Gateway. That project totals 297 apartments.
