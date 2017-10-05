One sponsor drops Cam Newton over sexist remarks as another condemns them

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Pause
Wells Fargo CEO grilled by lawmakers on whether or not bank will use forced arbitration in the future 5:51

Wells Fargo CEO grilled by lawmakers on whether or not bank will use forced arbitration in the future

Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health 2:30

Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health

What's rising at the old Observer site 1:05

What's rising at the old Observer site

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Battery maker Alevo to file for Chapter 11 0:51

Battery maker Alevo to file for Chapter 11

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan vs Joe 3:12

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan vs Joe

Panthers Newton arrives at practice before playing the Detroit Lions 0:18

Panthers Newton arrives at practice before playing the Detroit Lions

What did CMS superintendent say about magnets' academic value? 2:51

What did CMS superintendent say about magnets' academic value?

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

  • Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

    Carolina Panthers quarterback injects comment into his answer to Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue about teammate Devin Funchess.

Carolina Panthers quarterback injects comment into his answer to Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue about teammate Devin Funchess. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback injects comment into his answer to Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue about teammate Devin Funchess. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Business

One sponsor drops Cam Newton over sexist remarks as another condemns them

By Rick Rothacker and Katherine Peralta

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

October 05, 2017 12:25 PM

Yogurt maker Dannon said Thursday that it’s splitting with Carolina Panthers quarterback over “sexist” comments he made Wednesday to a Charlotte Observer reporter. Gatorade, another one of Newton’s sponsors, condemned the quarterback’s response but did not drop him.

At a news conference Wednesday, Cam Newton belittled Jourdan Rodrigue, one of two Observer beat writers covering the Panthers for the past year, saying: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” The remarks have spurred a national backlash.

Dannon signed Newton in 2015 to endorse its Oikos Greek yogurt brand, in an effort to win more NFL fans as customers, especially men.

Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external communications for Dannon, issued this statement Thursday:

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women. It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

Gatorade called Newton’s remarks “objectionable and disrespectful,” according to ESPN reporter Darren Rovell.

Carlos Fleming, Newton’s marketing agent, told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Dannon “has not terminated the agreement, nor do they have grounds to.” Fleming could not immediately be reached for comment by the Observer.

Dannon’s Neuwirth later added in a statement: “The agreement has not been terminated. However, we will no longer work with him and are removing advertising with him in it.”

It’s not unusual for sponsors to distance themselves from professional athletes over a controversial issue. Four sponsors, for instance, dropped former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte after he tried to pass off a drunken incident as an armed robbery after the Rio Olympics in 2016.

According to a Forbes report last month, Newton was the NFL’s second-highest-paid player in 2017, making $23.7 million from the Panthers and $11 million from endorsements, appearances and other off-field sources. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, was the highest-paid player at $52.5 million, mostly due to a $50 million signing bonus in his new contract.

Beyond Dannon, Newton has endorsement deals with Under Armour Beats by Dre. Neither could immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Newton also had a deal with Belk, the Charlotte retailer that carries his fashion line. A spokesman said the contract ended in January, and there are no plans to renew it.

In January 2015, with Dannon Oikos becoming the NFL’s official yogurt, the company said it wanted a “franchise quarterback” to spearhead its marketing efforts. The company picked Newton as the team was amid its run to the Super Bowl.

“Cam was the top of our list, and we were thrilled that he was available and interested,” Neuwirth said at the time.

Newton at the time said Oikos was “right up my alley – not only because of its nutritional benefits, but because it tastes good, too.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wells Fargo CEO grilled by lawmakers on whether or not bank will use forced arbitration in the future

View More Video