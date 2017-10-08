He says tiny house project is quirky, affordable. Neighbors say it will hurt values.

More Videos 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" Pause 1:07 Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park 1:05 Panthers Rivera working to keep team focused in "trying times" 0:36 Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 2:30 Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health 0:43 Brad Keselowski on the balance of being an athlete and speaking about politics 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:34 Panthers QB Cam Newton arrives for pregame work 0:38 Panthers Julius Peppers on win vs. Lions 2:01 NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr's last start at Charlotte Motor Speedway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

