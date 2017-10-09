A new bar and restaurant is planned in South End, by CEO of an Atlanta brewery

A new spot to eat and drink is in the works for a busy South End corner that’s previously been used largely for parking.
A rezoning plan filed recently for the building at South Boulevard and East Kingston Avenue reveals plans to convert the site into an “entertainment establishment.” ABW Charlotte LLC – affiliated with Carey Falcone, co-founder and CEO of an Atlanta brewery – bought the land for just under $5 million in February.
“The proposed rezoning will allow an existing, historic building to be adapted and reused as an eating, drinking and entertainment establishment and enable the owner to convert a highly visible street front corner parcel into a vibrant open space rather than a surface parking lot,” the rezoning petition reads.
The site is a block from the Rail Trail near along the Blue Line light rail. The two-story warehouse owned by ABW Charlotte dates to 1957, according to property records, and totals almost 19,000 square feet. The rezoning plan shows that building undergoing renovations, while the adjacent parking lot would become outdoor space and a patio area.
Falcone couldn’t immediately be reached for more information on Monday. City Council will hear and consider the plan in the coming months.
Along with Bob Powers and brewmaster Mitch Steele, Falcone is the founder of New Realm Brewing Company. They are building a new facility in Atlanta on the Beltline trail, northeast of the city’s downtown, that’s expected to open later this year.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
