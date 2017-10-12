Does Charlotte really have a shot at winning Amazon’s second headquarters?

More Videos 0:44 Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area Pause 2:10 Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:30 Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health 1:08 CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:08 'Bobby' from Morris-Jenkins reads mean tweets 2:35 Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:36 NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka "there's been no Oppression" rant Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte HiveStorm: Amazon HQ2 Community Summit gathered community members together to help finalize the area's bid to become home to Amazon's second headquarters HiveStorm: Amazon HQ2 Community Summit gathered community members together to help finalize the area's bid to become home to Amazon's second headquarters David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

HiveStorm: Amazon HQ2 Community Summit gathered community members together to help finalize the area's bid to become home to Amazon's second headquarters David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com