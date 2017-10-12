Charlotte Spectrum customers could lose BET, Comedy Central, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon

Spectrum customers could lose 23 channels including BET, Comedy Central CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land if negotiations fall through between Viacom and Spectrum.
Spectrum was formed when Bright House Networks, Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable merged.
“Viacom has made a series of very attractive offers to Charter that are consistent with terms we’ve recently reached with other large cable operators,” the company said in a statement Wednesday, later adding: “While we’re making every effort to reach a new deal, Charter’s actions may force a disruption in their service.”
Viacom says its offers would allow Spectrum customers to keep the channels, allow Spectrum to lower its customers’ bills and give consumers more choice.
“Spectrum is currently working with Viacom to reach an agreement that is fair for everyone,” the company posted on its Facebook account. “We ask for your patience as we work to resolve this issue on your behalf.”
The current deal between Spectrum and Viacom is four years old, according to keepviacom.com, a website aimed at urging Spectrum customers to contact the cable provider and tell them they want to keep the channels.
That deal expires Oct. 15, according to Reuters, which cited a person familiar with the situation who declined to be identified.
Viacom also produced a series of videos featuring favorite shows from some of the popular channels to alert Spectrum customers.
If the channels are dropped, it would not be the first time a major Charlotte provider lost a popular channel.
During the NCAA men’s basketball playoffs Charlotte’s CBS affiliate, WBTV, was out for AT&T U-verse cable customers.
Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope
