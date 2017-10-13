Wells Fargo’s latest challenge? $1B expense for mortgage probes

Wells Fargo on Friday said its third-quarter earnings fell 18 percent in the third quarter as the San Francisco-based bank set aside $1 billion for mortgage-related litigation.
The third-largest U.S. bank by assets reported a profit of $4.6 billion in the three-month period ended Sept. 30, compared with $5.6 billion a year ago.
The earnings of 84 cents per share fell short of analyst expectations of $1.04, according to Zacks Research. In pre-market trading, the bank’s were down 2 percent to $54.01.
In the quarter, Wells said it set aside $1 billion to cover legal costs associated with “previously disclosed mortgage-related regulatory investigations.” That amounted to an expense of 20 cents per share.
In its most recent quarterly filing in August, Wells Fargo said federal and state agencies, including the U.S. Justice Department, were examining certain mortgage-related activities of the bank and predecessor companies. The bank has responded to requests for information about “the origination, underwriting and securitization of residential mortgages, including subprime mortgages,” the filing says.
The bank has discussed a potential settlement with the Justice Department, Wells said in the filing, noting other banks have reached similar agreements.
The mortgage-related setback comes as Wells is still working to recover from a massive scandal that erupted last fall over allegations that its employees created fake customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goal. Those revelations led to $185 million in penalties, congressional inquiries and the departure of then-CEO John Stumpf.
This month, CEO Tim Sloan, a Wells veteran who took over a year ago, defended the bank’s efforts to fix its problems amid questioning before the Senate Banking Committee.
“Over the past year we have made fundamental changes to transform Wells Fargo as part of our effort to rebuild trust and build a better bank,” Sloan said in a statement Friday.
Wells has its biggest employment hub in Charlotte, with more than 24,000 workers. Companywide, Wells reported 270,600 employees at the end of the quarter, down 2,200 from three months earlier amid ongoing cost-cutting efforts.
Earlier Friday, Charlotte-based Bank of America reported $5.6 billion in third-quarter profit, an increase of 13 percent for the from the same period a year ago.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
