A blank parking garage wall will give rise to one of Charlotte’s largest artworks

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station Marc Fornes, a Brooklyn-based artist who creates whimsical structures carefully engineered from thin pieces of metal, is designing the piece, called “Wanderwall.” When installed, it will cover 18,000 square feet of the parking deck and be comprised of 18,000 pieces of perforated aluminum attached to the deck like a skin. Marc Fornes, a Brooklyn-based artist who creates whimsical structures carefully engineered from thin pieces of metal, is designing the piece, called “Wanderwall.” When installed, it will cover 18,000 square feet of the parking deck and be comprised of 18,000 pieces of perforated aluminum attached to the deck like a skin. Novel at Stonewall Station

