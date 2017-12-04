With more employees, Charlotte software company moves to new and bigger offices uptown

Charlotte-based Passport, a parking payments software company, said Monday that it has officially moved into its new uptown headquarters.
The company leased 28,000 square feet at First Citizens Bank Plaza, the office building at 128 South Tryon Street. Passport had previously operated on South Mint Street, in South End.
Passport has grown from 63 to 92 employees this year, the company said, and has about 20 jobs open. The company develops mobile software that allows people to pay for parking, as well as transit and parking enforcement actions.
Passport’s software is in use in cities including Chicago, Boston and Miami, and the company said technology means change in the field is constant.
Never miss a local story.
“We are investing in expanding our team across a variety of disciplines to further support these demands. We believe our new office space will continue to encourage innovation and accelerate further our ability to bring solutions to market,” said Bob Youakim, Passport CEO, in a statement.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments