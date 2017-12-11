Old mill gets a new life as creative office space

A former mill in Mooresville is continuing its transformation into a hub for local businesses, with the renovation of 110,000 square feet of space into new offices and showrooms.
Michal Bay, owner of Merino Mill on Main Street, said the first blocks of office space they marketed at the mill were quickly occupied, and demand continues to be strong.
“We’re grateful the mill has become a desirable place for businesses to locate,” Bay said in a statement. “We’ve already had companies express interest in the new space under construction.”
A company affiliated with Bay bought the defunct Burlington Mills, which closed in 1999, for $500,000, Iredell County property records show. Since then, other portions have been renovated and reopened for business. Tenants include an antiques mall, Merinos Home Furnishings, Alino Pizzeria, The Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, Greenworks Tools, Mohawk Flooring ant the Mooresville South Iredell Economic Development Corporation.
Never miss a local story.
The renovation, designed by Adams + Associates Architecture, will include exposed brick walls, large windows and other architectural features common to old mills. The project is expected to be completed in May.
Mills and textile plants across the Charlotte region have been repurposed into high-end apartments, condos, shops and businesses. Just north of uptown Charlotte, work is underway on a former mill called Tompkins Hall, which will become office space, a food court and shops. In South End, the Bowers fiber facility is being turned into a high-end brewing facility.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments