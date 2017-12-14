Black & Decker drill
500 new jobs coming to town near Charlotte at tool manufacturer’s new plant

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

December 14, 2017 11:53 AM

Power tool-maker Stanley Black & Decker said Thursday that it’s opening a new manufacturing plant in Fort Mill, S.C., where it expects to employ 500 workers.

The company will invest $31 million in the facility at the Lakemont Business Park. Stanley Black & Decker plans to manufacture and assemble cordless Dewalt hand tools in the 345,000 square-foot facility. South Carolina is providing tax credits for the company, though the state did not release the total amount of those credits.

“We are proud to continuously make more product in the USA,”Stanley Black & Decker global tools and storage president Jeff Ansell said, in a statement. The company operates 30 manufacturing plants in the U.S.

The new York County facility is expected to open in August.

Lakemont Business Park is at the intersection of Carowinds Boulevard and Pleasant Road, off Interstate 77. The 30-acre site is being developed by Charlotte-based Crescent Communities.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to renew our long working relationship with Stanley Black & Decker as we once again provide a home for their expansion here in the Carolinas,” said Brian Leary, president of Crescent Communities’ commercial and mixed-use business, in a statement.

Stanley Black & Decker already operates a 454,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Steele Creek, on Choate Circle, that employs several hundred workers and actually straddles the state line. That’s adjacent to the Lakemont Business Park development.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Stanley Black & Decker would be relocating all of its manufacturing operations across the state line to South Carolina, or if all the jobs announced are new positions. A company spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

