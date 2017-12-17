Diddy wants to buy the Carolina Panthers. Steph Curry also wants ‘in’

The Carolina Panthers are already getting interest from potential new ownership.
Hours after owner Jerry Richardson released a statement Sunday stating his intent to sell the team at the end of the 2017 season, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs” tweeted that he would like to buy the Panthers. Soon after, Charlotte-raised Golden State Warrior star Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter, adding, “I’m in!”
I️ want in! https://t.co/XvvC1vo7xI— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 18, 2017
“There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” Combs tweeted.
Richardson’s unexpected announcement to sell followed a bombshell Sports Illustrated report Sunday morning that outlined allegations of sexual and racial misconduct by Richardson toward former Panthers employees.
The Panthers announced an investigation into the alleged misconduct on Friday night. The NFL said Sunday that it would take over the investigation.
In a video posted to Instagram, Combs said that he would “immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation, and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback competition.”
“It’s just competition baby, it’s just competition,” Combs said of Kaepernick, the former San Francisco quarterback who no longer is in the league after his protests of police brutality and racism during the national anthem during the 2016 season.
“I will have the best halftime show, the best selection of music, and we will win Super Bowl after Super Bowl,” Combs said on Instagram.
On Twitter Sunday night, model/actress Brooklyn Decker, a Matthews native and longtime Panthers fan, tweeted her support for a local group to bid on the Panthers.
Curry is a longtime Panthers fan who has been vocal in his support for Kaepernick since he started protesting.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has also expressed support of Kaepernick. Earlier this season, for instance, Newton said that Kaepernick has the talent to play in the NFL, and that he considers Kaepernick a “legend” for his social activism.
According to a Forbes report this year, the Panthers’ net worth is $2.3 billion, an 11 percent surge over last year. In his statement Sunday, Richardson said the team will not begin the sale process, nor will it entertain any inquiries, until its last game of the season is played.
