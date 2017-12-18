Who will buy the Carolina Panthers? Here are some possibilities.

More Videos 1:48 Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson Pause 0:48 Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 1:11 NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct 0:31 What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson 1:28 Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson 0:19 Snyder's-Lance robot puts Toast Chee into cartons 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 2:24 Time capsule opened after 50 years at Park Terrace Theatre 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discusses his relationship and how he has found a refuge in team owner Jerry Richardson. Newton says that he has heard about the allegations against Richardson but wanted to address his relationship. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discusses his relationship and how he has found a refuge in team owner Jerry Richardson. Newton says that he has heard about the allegations against Richardson but wanted to address his relationship. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

