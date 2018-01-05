New 24-hour urgent care clinic opening soon near Uptown

Carolinas HealthCare System announced Friday plans to open its first 24/7 urgent-care clinic in Charlotte.
The facility opens 8 a.m. Tuesday at East Morehead Street and South Kings Drive – next to the system’s flagship hospital in Dilworth.
“The new location will also help with the demand in the emergency department, where we see many patients who could have been treated in the urgent care,” said Stephen Jones, vice president of Charlotte-based Carolinas HealthCare.
Patients can receive treatment at the new location often at a lower cost than the emergency department, said Alfred Kendrick, Carolina’s medical director of urgent care.
Never miss a local story.
Like at the other Carolinas facilities, patients can reserve appointments online at the urgent care and use Amazon’s Alexa technology to learn about wait times.
The system already has a 24-hour urgent-care facility in Indian Trail.
Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope
Comments