A new 24/7 urgent care will open at the intersection of East Morehead Street and South Kings Drive, next to Carolinas Medical Center. The urgent care facility will offer treatment at often a lower cost than the emergency department, Carolinas officials said Friday.
A new 24/7 urgent care will open at the intersection of East Morehead Street and South Kings Drive, next to Carolinas Medical Center. The urgent care facility will offer treatment at often a lower cost than the emergency department, Carolinas officials said Friday. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
A new 24/7 urgent care will open at the intersection of East Morehead Street and South Kings Drive, next to Carolinas Medical Center. The urgent care facility will offer treatment at often a lower cost than the emergency department, Carolinas officials said Friday. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Business

New 24-hour urgent care clinic opening soon near Uptown

By Cassie Cope And Deon Roberts

ccope@charlotteobserver.com, droberts@charlotteobserver.com

January 05, 2018 10:33 AM

Carolinas HealthCare System announced Friday plans to open its first 24/7 urgent-care clinic in Charlotte.

The facility opens 8 a.m. Tuesday at East Morehead Street and South Kings Drive – next to the system’s flagship hospital in Dilworth.

“The new location will also help with the demand in the emergency department, where we see many patients who could have been treated in the urgent care,” said Stephen Jones, vice president of Charlotte-based Carolinas HealthCare.

Patients can receive treatment at the new location often at a lower cost than the emergency department, said Alfred Kendrick, Carolina’s medical director of urgent care.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Like at the other Carolinas facilities, patients can reserve appointments online at the urgent care and use Amazon’s Alexa technology to learn about wait times.

The system already has a 24-hour urgent-care facility in Indian Trail.

Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Developers are building in retail as an amenity

    Looking to attract tenants builders are adding coffee shops, grocery stores or bars on the ground floor. A Whole Foods Market is one such amenity going in at the Novel Stonewall Station in uptown Charlotte.

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:57

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 0:44

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers?
Timelapses show 50 years of development, change in Charlotte 1:10

Timelapses show 50 years of development, change in Charlotte

View More Video