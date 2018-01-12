HireRight, a California company that provides background checks for employers, is closing its Charlotte office at 4600 Park Road
Business

California firm to close its Charlotte office, lay off 93 employees

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

January 12, 2018 10:14 AM

A firm called HireRight is closing its Charlotte office on Park Road, a move that will result in the loss of 93 jobs.

HireRight, an Irvine, Calif.-based company that provides background checks for employers, said this week it plans to close its local office in September, and will lay off workers in phases.

The first phase of layoffs begins March 12, according to HireRight’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice. Under federal law, companies must file WARN notices when they make mass layoffs, close plants and change ownership.

The other layoffs take place in May, July and September, HireRight said.

“After careful consideration, HireRight has decided to consolidate our operations footprint, resulting in a transition of roles from Charlotte to our centers of excellence in Tulsa and Nashville,” the company said in an emailed statement to the Observer.

“We are working with our colleagues in Charlotte to help them understand their options during this transition.”

