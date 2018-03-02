Major Charlotte company puts expansion on hold after Trump announces new tariffs

President Donald Trump listens to John Ferriola, chief executive of Charlotte-based Nucor, during a roundtable discussion on foreign trade and steel production with corporate leaders inside the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington Thursday. President Trump said on Thursday that he will impose stiff and sweeping tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum as he moved to fulfill a key campaign promise to get tough on foreign competitors. From left: Roger Newport, chief executive of AK Steel Holding Corporation; John Ferriola, chief executive of Nucor; Trump; and Dave Burritt of U.S. Steel. TOM BRENNER NYT