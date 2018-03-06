Another new bank tower is coming to Charlotte’s skyline

Another bank tower is joining Charlotte’s growing skyline, with the addition of a 31-story building at 401 S. Graham Street.
Pittsburgh-based FNB Corp., the parent company of First National Bank, said Tuesday that it will be the anchor tenant for the new building, to be called FNB Tower-Charlotte.
The building will include 160,000 square feet of office space, and it will also include 215 luxury apartments. Street-level retail space will be anchored by an FNB branch.
FNB will lease 30,000 square feet of office space when the building opens. Completion is anticipated in late 2020. The bank is also building a new tower in Raleigh.
The building site is directly across from BB&T Ballpark, and a block from Bank of America Stadium.
“FNB’s continued growth puts us in an exciting position to participate in projects that contribute to economic expansion in the markets we serve,” said Vincent Delie, Jr., CEO of FNB Corp. and First National Bank. “FNB Tower-Charlotte will provide our local teams with a centralized base to collaborate, share experiences and engage with the community, which enables us to even better serve our clients and the neighborhoods we call home.”
FNB entered the Charlotte market when it acquired Raleigh-based Yadkin Financial last year.
FNB has 16 branches in the Charlotte region, according to the latest Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data. It ranks eighth in the area by amount of deposits.
Dominion Realty Partners, which has previously built apartments in Charlotte, is the developer. No rendering of the building was available.
It’s the latest bank to announce plans to occupy large spaces in new office towers in uptown Charlotte.
Other bank towers are underway nearby. Lincoln Harris is building a 33-story tower near Stonewall and Tryon streets, on the former site of the Charlotte Observer, to be anchored by Bank of America. Crescent Communities is building a 26-story tower across the street with Ally Financial as anchor tenant.
And in 2016, Regions Bank said it would be the first tenant in a tower at 615 South College St.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
