Charlotte’s newest apartments come with doggy daycare, pet spa named Groomingdale’s

A new apartment building is open in SouthPark, with amenities that include a dedicated yoga room, two dog parks and an on-site pet spa.
Called Inspire SouthPark, the 369-unit luxury apartment building is at the corner of Sharon Road and Sharon Township Lane. The development partnership Morgan Bond bought the site in 2015 for $15 million, and the new apartments replaced an older, garden-style apartment building called Morrison Place.
Rents at the new building start at $1,300 for a studio apartment, $1,490 for a one-bedroom, $2,450 for a two-bedroom and $4,225 for a three-bedroom. The amenities include the over-the-top luxury features that have become standard at Charlotte’s new crop of apartments.
“The amenities at Inspire SouthPark were designed to put almost anything our residents might need at their doorstep,” said Ryan Morgan, project development manager at Morgan Bond Company, in a statement.
Those features include:
▪ An “in-house barista” Charlotte Roast, the Not Just Coffee-designed coffee house in the Clubhouse amenity room. The Clubhouse also includes a demonstration kitchen and party room. Other communal spaces include poker tables, televisions, a gaming center and a golf simulator.
▪ A gym with dedicated indoor yoga room and spin room, as well as an outdoor yoga studio and a spa with a sauna where residents can schedule massages and nail services.
▪ A 25-meter outdoor swimming pool, along with a 1-acre private park called the “Grand Lawn,” grilling stations, fire pits and cabanas.
▪ Two dog parks, as well as on-site doggy daycare from The Waggle Company (including “a dedicated team supervising daily group play sessions and individual walks.”). A “pet spa” called Groomingdale’s is also available for grooming.
▪ A co-working space called “Work Haus,” as well as a 24-hour package room and Sprockets, a bike storage space and workshop.
▪ In the apartments, features include Nest smart thermostats and keyless door locks you can manage with your phone, walk-in closets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
“We are excited to welcome our first residents to Inspire Southpark, which stands out in the Charlotte market in many ways,” said Rob Bond, president of Bond Companies.
