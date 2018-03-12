New townhouses are replacing old apartments in Charlotte. Starting price: High $400Ks

A developer is planning to start construction soon on a townhouse development in Elizabeth that will take the place of the Martha Washington apartments, with prices starting in the high $400,000s.
A PulteGroup spokeswoman said Friday that Elizabeth Glen will be built by the company’s John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods subsidiary. The company bought the almost 10-acre Martha Washington site at Dotger and Kenmore avenues for $9.8 million in a deal that closed last week.
The development is scheduled to open in early 2019. The townhouses will range from 1,945 to about 3,045 square feet, with two or three bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms. They’ll also include two-car garages, brick, stone and HardiePlank exteriors, hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings.
Prices will go up to the $600,000s, PulteGroup said. Renderings were not immediately available.
This will be the John Wieland’s first development near central Charlotte, where the company has previously built in outlying areas such as Providence Village, McLean in Belmont, McCullough in Pineville and The Gates at Ansley in Waxhaw.
The Martha Washington apartments had been owned by Consolidated Realty Company. Residents were moved out last year.
The 82 apartments dated to 1940, and some rented for $500 to $600, according to old real estate listings. That’s well below the average nearby.
