New housing for people of a certain age is coming to Steele Creek

A new development for people age 55 and older is headed to Steele Creek, a developer said Tuesday.
Called Belvedere at Berewick, the 108-unit apartment development will be built on 6.5 acres on Dixie River Road, adjacent to Berewick Elementary School. The site is currently vacant and wooded.
Pappas Properties, master developer of Berewick, sold the site to Laurel Street Residential for $749,000 in a deal that closed in late December, real estate records show.
Laurel Street will develop the apartments, which are expected to be complete in late spring 2019. Rents at the one- and two-bedroom apartments will range from about $1,100 to $1,500 per month.
“With so many families in the Berewick community and surrounding area, we see a strong demand for senior living,” said Dionne Nelson, Laurel Street Residential CEO.
Amenities will include a community kitchen, gym and cyber cafe, while finishes in the apartments will include granite countertops and wood-style vinyl plank flooring.
On an adjacent parcel, also undeveloped except for a cell phone tower, Atlanta-based developer Pollack Shores is planning to build 330 apartments.
Berewick has grown rapidly over the past decade, carved from former farms and mostly vacant land. Along with hundreds of new houses, the master-planned development includes apartments, hotels, a Harris Teeter and and other shops and restaurants.
