Multibillion-dollar sale of Charlotte snack company to be completed soon

Charlotte-based snack maker Snyder’s-Lance expects to complete its planned sale to New Jersey-based Campbell Soup Co. on Monday after shareholders approved the deal by a wide margin.
Snyder's-Lance said more than 99 percent of votes cast at a special meeting Friday backed the $4.9 billion transaction announced in December.
The company's shareholders are set to receive $50 per share in cash. After the deal is finalized, Snyder's-Lance shares, which closed Friday at $49.98, will no longer trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
The sale means Charlotte is losing the headquarters of another major publicly traded company.
Never miss a local story.
Read More
The maker of Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and Lance peanut butter sandwich crackers was No. 862 on the 2017 Forbes list of Fortune 1000 companies.
Snyder’s-Lance is the product of the 2010 merger of Pennsylvania-based Snyder’s of Hanover and Charlotte-based Lance, which has long roots in the city. Philip L. Lance started selling roasted peanuts on the streets of Charlotte in 1913.
Comments