This South Charlotte townhouse project isn't dead, despite lack of construction, signs

A plan to build almost 40 townhouses on a busy stretch of Woodlawn Road has appeared stalled for weeks, with signs removed and a lack of progress on the muddy site.
That's prompted questions from commuters about the patch of ground just off Park Road, which was previously a CalAtlantic development. Houses at the Townes at Montford started at about $450,000 and went up to more than $500,000.
CalAtlantic and Lennar joined this year in a mega-merger that created the nation's largest homebuilder. A spokesman said Lennar is continuing the Townes at Montford development, and that new signs should be going up soon.
A sales page on Lennar's website is underway as well.
Never miss a local story.
The new townhouses will be four-bedroom units, and the site will accommodate 38 townhouses, a Lennar spokesman said.
Comments