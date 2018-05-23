Amid CEO change, Lowe's blames bad weather for disappointing results

A day after announcing its new CEO, Mooresville-based Lowe's reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday that fell short of Wall Street expectations, thanks in part to a cold start to the spring season.
For the quarter that ended May 4, the home improvement retailer reported a profit of $988 million, or $1.19 per share, 3 cents below what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had anticipated.
Sales for the first quarter rose to $17.4 billion, up from $16.9 billion a year ago but still short of analysts' expectations. Same-store sales, a key industry measures of sales at stores open for at least one year, rose 0.5 percent during the quarter.
Earlier this month, Lowe's chief rival, Home Depot, reported slower-than-expected sales growth for the first quarter. The company cited the unusually cold temperatures as a reason for its disappointing results.
On Tuesday, Lowe's announced the hiring of former J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison, also a former Home Depot executive, as its new CEO, effective July 2. Ellison succeeds Robert Niblock, who announced his plans to step down as chief executive in late March.
In a statement, Niblock lauded the "solid performance" of the company's indoor product categories and sales to professional customers.
"However, prolonged unfavorable weather across geographies led to a delayed spring selling season which impacted results in outdoor categories,” Niblock said. “Spring has now arrived and we are encouraged by strong sales in the month of May."
Lowe's also said the company repurchased $750 million in stock under its share repurchase program and paid $340 million in dividends to shareholders during the first quarter.
In a research note Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman wrote that Lowe's still has "plenty of work to do."
"On an absolute basis, the results are not good, but in the context of weather and the opportunity for improvement ahead, we don’t see a meaningful change in sentiment," Sigman said.
The Associated Press contributed.
