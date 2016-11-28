Could Donald Trump select former BB&T CEO as Treasury Secretary?

President-elect Donald Trump is meeting Monday with former BB&T CEO John Allison, who has been mentioned as a possible Treasury Secretary candidate, according to news reports Monday.
Trump is also meeting Monday with Paul Atkins, a former Republican member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Allison, long known as a champion of free markets and small government, served as CEO of Winston-Salem-based BB&T from 1989 until 2008. During his tenure, the bank grew from $4.5 billion in assets to $152 billion in assets through an aggressive acquisition strategy.
After retiring from the bank, Allison served as CEO of the Cato Institute, a Libertarian think tank, from 2012 to 2015. He’s also an executive in residence at the Wake Forest School of Business.
In his 2013 book, “The Financial Crisis and the Free Market Cure,” Allison argued that government policy was the primary cause of the financial crisis, although he also said financial institutions made “very serious mistakes” that contributed to the crisis and should have been allowed to fail.
Bloomberg News reported last week that Allison was a “late entrant on a short-list” for the Treasury Secretary job. Steven Mnuchin, an ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner, remains a leading candidate for the job, while David McCormick from Bridgewater Associates LP is also under consideration, Bloomberg reported.
In a research report Sunday, analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said it is not clear if the meetings with Allison or Atkins were job interviews. “Instead, either man could simply be advising the President-elect and his transition team,” the report said.
Atkins has been the transition team’s leader for financial regulators and could be a candidate to serve as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the report said. “We view Allison and Atkins as libertarians who, if appointed to government posts, would push for dramatic changes in financial regulation,” KBW added.
In a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review interview reposted by Wake Forest in 2012, Allison said, if he were in charge, he would get rid of the Federal Reserve.
“I believe that as long as the Fed exists, Congress can effectively print money,” Allison told the paper. “And it doesn't matter whether they are Democrats or Republicans, they would rather print money than tax people. They want to spend because that effectively buys votes, and they don't want to tax people because that loses votes.”
