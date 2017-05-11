Wells Fargo to double cost-cutting in wake of sales scandal

Wells Fargo announced Thursday it plans to trim $2 billion in costs by the end of 2019, on top of $2 billion in cuts previously announced, as it seeks to recover from a scandal involving unauthorized accounts.
The San Francisco-based bank revealed the plans for additional cost-cutting ahead of Thursday’s “investor day,” a biennial event in which Wells executives will make presentations on the company’s performance and business strategies. The event, which will be held at a San Francisco Four Seasons, begins at 10:30 a.m. East Coast time.
Asked Thursday about the new plans, Wells Fargo did not provide the Observer specific information about potential job losses resulting from the cost cuts. A slide presentation released Thursday shows the new savings will come from various steps, including consolidating duplicative processes across lines of business, improving processes such as through automation and outsourcing certain functions.
The latest cuts follow plans Wells disclosed in January to reduce annual expenses by about $2 billion by the end of 2018, with those savings getting plowed back into customer service, risk management, cyber security and other initiatives. But executives had signaled in April that they planned to outline additional cost-cutting measures during the investor day.
CEO Tim Sloan kicked off the event by discussing last September’s revelations that Wells Fargo employees for years opened accounts without customer knowledge to meet high-pressure sales goals.
“I’m very pleased with the hard work and effort of our team,” Sloan said. “But we still have more work to do.”
“I firmly believe that we’re on the right path,” he said. “We understand that nothing is more important to Wells Fargo’s future than ensuring we have a culture and operating model that works for all our stakeholders.”
Wells Fargo, which has a major Charlotte presence, last month reported flat first-quarter earnings that featured a more than $750 million, or 6 percent, jump in expenses from the same period a year ago. The bank is expecting to face higher legal and other costs as it deals with fallout from the scandal.
Since last year, the bank’s total employment has jumped by more than 4,000 to 272,800, as it added technology, risk and other workers. The bank has more than 24,000 employees in Charlotte, making it the company’s biggest employment hub.
Wells has previously said it expects to reduce staff through the centralization and streamlining of various processes, and by cutting back in the mortgage business, where loan volumes are declining from a recent rise in interest rates.
In the first quarter, Wells had an efficiency ratio of 62.7 percent, above its target range of 55 percent to 59 percent. The ratio means it cost the bank nearly 63 cents in expenses to bring in $1 of revenue. Sloan has described the bank’s expense level as “not acceptable” and said Wells was committed to improving it.
In a presentation, the bank said it plans to close about 450 branches in 2017 and 2018, adding more clarity to a goal to close around 400 locations over the two years. The bank shuttered 84 in 2016.
The closures are expected to produce annual expense savings of about $170 million, Wells said.
Wells Fargo is one of many big banks to take steps to cut costs during a prolonged period of low interest rates that have squeezed profits. But it’s also facing additional pressure as it racks up consulting fees and other expenses related to the accounts scandal.
The bank said it racked up around $80 million in expenses related to the scandal during the first quarter and that it expects to spend around that much in future quarters. The costs include fees for consultants who are making sure the bank is adhering to regulatory compliance orders.
Since last fall, Wells has been working to recover from the scandal, which caused a management shake-up and a slew of new investigations. In September, the bank agreed to pay $185 million in fines to settle allegations that thousands of employees created more than 2 million potentially unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals.
Last month, the bank’s board issued a 113-page report that placed blame for the scandal squarely on former community bank head Carrie Tolstedt and former CEO John Stumpf, both of whom left the company last fall.
