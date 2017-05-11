Wells Fargo to double cost-cutting in wake of sales scandal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Development Controversy in Mooresville Pause 0:54 Charlotte’s light rail was supposed to change our attitude about cars. It hasn’t. 3:11 Parents and students attend school board hearing 2:24 Sen. Sam Ervin of NC at Watergate hearing 0:52 Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... 1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy 1:10 Pritchett ready to run at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf faced another round of questioning Thursday by the House Financial Services Committee over his bank's creation of fake accounts. "I am fully accountable for all unethical sales practices in our retail banking business," Stumpf said. C-SPAN