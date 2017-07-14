Wells Fargo slashes thousands of jobs as it recovers from sales scandal

Wells Fargo eliminated more than 2,000 jobs during the second quarter of this year, its biggest reductions in four years, as the bank pushes to cut costs in the wake of a scandal over fake accounts.
The San Francisco-based bank’s cuts in the three-month period ended June 30 came as it seeks to trim billions of dollars in expenses under previously announced efficiency initiatives. Those plans call for closing hundreds of branches, centralizing functions and shedding vendors.
The latest job reductions were disclosed Friday as Wells Fargo reported its financial results for the second quarter. They mark the biggest quarterly drop in employees at Wells Fargo since 5,700 reductions toward the end of 2013. Wells noted the latest decline was due in part to attrition.
“We remain committed to reducing expenses and improving the efficiency of our company, and we are very focused on our recently announced goals,” CEO Tim Sloan said in a statement.
On Friday, Wells reported $5.8 billion in second-quarter profits, an increase of 5 percent from the same quarter last year.
The bank said it had $22.2 billion in revenue, flat from a year ago. Results were helped in part by tax benefits worth $186 million from the proposed sale of its commercial insurance business.
Investors are keeping a close eye on the Wells’ profitability since its September sales scandal, which has cost the bank business with consumers as well as larger customers such as governments. Wells has remained under pressure to lower expenses following the scandal, in which employees for years opened accounts without customer knowledge to meet high-pressure sales goals.
In January, Wells announced plans to reduce annual expenses by about $2 billion by the end of 2018, with those savings getting plowed back into customer service, risk management, cyber security and other initiatives. In April, the bank disclosed plans to chop another $2 billion in costs to boost the bank’s bottom line.
Wells Fargo has previously said it expects to reduce staff through the centralization and streamlining of various processes, and by cutting back in the mortgage business, where loan volumes have declined from a recent rise in interest rates. It has not provided a figure for how many jobs might be shed.
The third-largest U.S. bank by assets, Wells Fargo employs about 24,100 in Charlotte, its biggest employment hub.
Wells Fargo was among firms to kick off second-quarter earnings season for the largest U.S. banks. Also Friday, New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported a 13 percent increase in profit. Citigroup, also based in New York, reported a 3 percent decline in profit.
Charlotte-based Bank of America is scheduled to release its results Tuesday, as is New York’s Goldman Sachs Group. New York’s Morgan Stanley will announce results Wednesday.
Deon Roberts
