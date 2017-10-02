Wells Fargo CEO to tell Congress he’s ‘deeply sorry’ for major sales scandal

More Videos 1:30 A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo Pause 0:27 Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means 1:14 Were promises kept or broken one year after the Scott shooting? 2:25 Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 0:52 Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:25 When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:46 Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney's offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices.

