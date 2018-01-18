Furious Wells Fargo customers say bank accounts drained, overdrawn by double charges

More Videos 1:30 2017 was a tumultuous year for Wells Fargo Pause 6:55 Sen. Elizabeth Warren grills Wells Fargo CEO: 'You should be fired' 0:36 Charlotte Fire Department salutes the procession of Det. Mike Doty 1:26 Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 0:16 Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer takes Snow Angel Challenge...in a short sleeved shirt 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 0:52 Panthers tight end Greg Olsen on his upcoming cameo in the Fox broadcast booth. 2:08 Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

2017 was a tumultuous year for Wells Fargo In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy

In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy