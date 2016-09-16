Man killed Friday in University City area likely knew the shooter, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man found shot to death Friday in a University City-area home likely knew his assailant.
Officers received a call at 10:22 a.m. to the 4400 block of Hubbard Road, and arrived to find a man dead inside the residence of a gunshot wounded.
Detectives say the shooting does not appear to have been a random act of violence, though police did not release details. The identity of the victim will be released pending family notification, officials said.
Detectives with the Homicide Unit were canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Redfern is the lead detective on the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
