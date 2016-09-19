Appeals court upholds Rowan County commissioners’ prayers

A federal appeals panel on Monday upheld Rowan County commissioners’ practice of praying before public meetings, reversing a lower court.
The American Civil Liberties Union had challenged the practice of allowing county commissioners to pray to open meetings in 2013. The ACLU said it will ask for a review of Monday’s ruling.
The Rowan battle drew interest beyond the Charlotte region, reflecting a broader national debate over religion and government.
In May, U.S. District Judge James Beaty held that the Rowan commissioners violated the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which bans government endorsement of a single religion. Between 2007 and 2013, some 97 percent of the board’s prayers were Christian.
But the Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., in Monday’s 2-1 ruling, cited a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case that upheld prayer at public meetings.
The Supreme Court ruled that town boards can start meetings with sectarian prayer delivered by clergy and others of various faiths.
“The First Amendment affirms the liberty of Americans to pray according to their consciences before public meetings. For that reason, the Fourth Circuit rightly upheld Rowan County’s prayer policy, which is clearly constitutional,” attorney Brett Harvey of the Alliance Defending Freedom, which helped defend the county, said in a statement.
The appeals panel’s majority wrote that “there is a clear line of precedent ... upholding the practice of legislative prayer.” It noted that opening invocations offered by legislators have long been accepted practice.
Judge Harvie Wilkinson dissented, writing that “the message actually delivered in this case was not one of welcome but of exclusion.” Wilkinson said the role of the commissioners, their instructions to the audience, the invocation of a single faith and the local government setting “threatens to blur the line between church and state.”
The ACLU, which represents three Rowan County residents, said it will ask for a review of the ruling by all 15 judges on the Fourth Circuit.
“Rowan County residents should be able to attend local government meetings without being coerced to participate in a sectarian prayer or worry that the commissioners may discriminate against them if they do not,” said Chris Brook, the ACLU’s legal director for North Carolina.
