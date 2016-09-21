Live updates: Charlotte protests deadly officer-involved shooting
People gather at Trade and Tryon Streets in Charlotte to protest the CMPD officer-involved fatal shooting of a man in the University City area on Tuesday evening.
Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Protesters are expected in Charlotte for a second straight night following a police officer’s fatal shooting of an African-American man, 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, Tuesday in the University City area.
Live Blog Protests erupt in Charlotte following fatal officer-involved shooting
Comments