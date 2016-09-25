Protesters, chants and riot police: Not a typical Panthers game day

Demonstration outside Bank of America Stadium; one man is calling for Chief Putney to be fired, others have Black Lives Matter signs.
Police in riot gear have arrived outside BofA Stadium Sunday morning in Charlotte, prior to Panthers vs Vikings.
Police in riot gear outside Bank of America Stadium, hours before the 1 p.m. Carolina Panthers-Minnesota Vikings game.
Officers of the NC State Highway patrol stand guard outside Bank of America Stadium on Sunday morning.
Protesters chant outside Bank of America Stadium around noon Sunday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in riot gear guard an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Carolina Panthers hosted the Minnesota Vikings in NFL action.
Police in riot gear arrive at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Police in riot gear stand near an entrance to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Police in riot gear stand along Mint Street in front of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Police in riot gear stand along Mint Street in front of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
JaGerran Knight, of Charlotte, NC, left, reaches out to hug a police officer at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Carolina Panthers fans reach out to thank police officers for their service outside of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A woman reacts after having her backpack searched outside of Bank of America Stadium by police in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters chant, front/left/right, as a man yells the name of Jesus, center, outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters chant outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Children stand with signs inside a perimeter with protesters outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A fan walks past a perimeter holding protesters outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters chant slogans outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt, left, walks to Bank of America Stadium as protesters, right, chant slogans in Charlotte, NC prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters take a knee outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC as the National Anthem is sung prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters take a knee outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC as the National Anthem is sung prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters take a knee outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC as the National Anthem is sung prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters stand outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC wearing masks prior to the Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL football game on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A protester raises his fist into the air outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in riot gear arrive at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in riot gear guard an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in riot gear guard an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in riot gear watches foot traffic pass an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, right, laughs with a Minnesota Vikings, left, fan near an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, watch foot traffic pass near an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, do a quick dab as they watch foot traffic pass near an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
JaGerran Knight, right, reaches out to hug a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A man, left, live streams video of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers as he walks outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A man, right, live streams video of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers as he walks outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A man, center, speaks with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers after he was stopped outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The man was arrested for items contained in his backpack.
A man, center, live streams Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers talking with him after he was stopped outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The man was arrested for items contained in his backpack.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer watches foot traffic pass by Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police search a man's, center, backpack outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The man was arrested for items contained in his backpack.
A man live streams video as he is detained by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The man was arrested for items contained in his backpack.
A man, center, live streams video as he is detained by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The man was arrested for items contained in his backpack.
Parker Wyatt and Trey Rice, right, both of Troutman, NC reach out to bump fists with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A protester yells slogans outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A protester yells slogans outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A protester yells slogans outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A protester wipes sweat from her brow while yelling slogans outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters chant slogans as police officers stand nearby at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters gather outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters gather outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters speak at police officers as fans leave Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters speak at police officers as fans leave Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A woman hugs a police officer outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Protesters speak at police officers outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC as fans exit on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Police officers watch protesters outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Debbie the Artist, right, speaks with another protester outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Fans exit Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC as police officers monitor protesters on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A fan bumps fists with police officers outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
A protester voices his views to fans as they exit Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Carolina Panthers fans reach out to embrace a protester, right, as they exit Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
