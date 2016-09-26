11 arrested in overnight protests, charges ranging from carrying gun to assaulting officer

Eleven people were arrested late Sunday and early Monday in connection with protests staged in uptown Charlotte, including three from out of state. The protests were in connection with the shooting of an African American suspect last week by a Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer.
Charges against the 11 include carrying a concealed gun, assault on an officer, disorderly contact and breaking and entering. The later charge was based on a suspect’s ties to looting and vandalism committed during an earlier protests, officials said.
In anticipation of the protests, city officials declared the Carolina Panthers game Sunday as an extraordinary, allowing them to exercise more discretion in keeping crowds safe and roadways clear for travel.
The most serious of the charges was filed against Bruce Eric Garmon, 30, of Charlotte, for carrying a concealed weapon near the stadium shortly before kickoff, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. It was his third arrest in Charlotte in the past two years, including a charge of driving while his license was revoked, records show.
Police found the gun while checking backpacks near the east gate of the stadium as part of Extraordinary Event protocol. Garmon did not have a concealed carry permit, police said.
Following are the people arrested Sunday evening and Monday morning.
Tyteris Dunvar of Charlotte, breaking and entering (warrant related to looting from previous nights).
Braxton David Winston, II, of Charlotte, extraordinary event violation.
Bruce Eric Garmon of Charlotte, carrying concealed weapon, extraordinary event violation.
Armando Gallardo, of Washington DC, extraordinary event violation.
Osiris Rain, of Charlotte, extraordinary event violation.
Ana Sanjar, of Charlotte, standing in the street.
Kenny Nguyen, of Charlotte, standing in the street and resisting arrest.
Michelle Marie Busick, of Charlotte, standing in the street.
Jake Nathaniel Poler, of Wilmington, Ohio, assault on an officer.
Donnell Lamar Jones, Florissant, Missouri, disorderly conduct; resist arrest, assault on an officer.
Kyaize Taylor, of Charlotte, standing in street; resist or obstruct justice.
