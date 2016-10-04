Hurricane Matthew will change Charlotte’s mild weather this weekend

The Charlotte area will enjoy several days of dry, unseasonably warm temperatures this week. But all that will change starting Friday thanks to Hurricane Matthew.
The major Category 4 storm is currently wreaking havoc in the Caribbean.
“Friday is when the uncertainty (of the impact) increases exponentially” for the Charlotte region, National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Lane said.
For now, Tuesday through Thursday will see sun and temperatures hitting 80 on Tuesday and the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday in the Charlotte area.
Matthew’s path and strength will determine the extent of what the Carolinas will see from the storm, according to Lane. Matthew could hit the Carolina coast sometime Friday and head north, with Lane saying, “The impact on the coast could be quite significant.”
On Monday, Gov. Pat McCrory declared a State of Emergency for 66 counties in central and eastern North Carolina, from the coast to west of Winston-Salem.
In the Charlotte area, there is the potential for heavy rain along the Interstate 77 corridor from Friday night through Saturday night, Lane said. Wind also could be a significant concern for the region.
The hurricane is being blamed for three deaths so far in the Caribbean.
It pounded the southwestern coast of Haiti on Tuesday, threatening a largely rural corner of the impoverished country with devastating storm conditions as it headed north toward Cuba and the eastern coast of Florida.
Rain from the dangerous Category 4 storm fell across Haiti before dawn Tuesday as the center of the storm moved directly across the tip of the southern peninsula.
That’s where many people live in shacks of wood and corrugated steel that stand little chance of withstanding the force of the system’s maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.
Matthew was also expected to bring 15-25 inches of rain, and up to 40 inches in isolated places, along with up to 10 feet of storm surge and battering waves, said Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist and spokesman for the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Matthew should weaken as it moves north but will still be a dangerous storm as it moves up the coast.
